EMC Capital Management Acquires 4,912 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 123.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ennis were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 70,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ennis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 15.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Performance

EBF opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Ennis Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.