EMC Capital Management Buys 1,912 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $781.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

