EMC Capital Management Buys 4,912 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 123.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ennis were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ennis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ennis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Trading Up 1.4 %

EBF opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $529.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.