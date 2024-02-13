EMC Capital Management Has $138,000 Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after buying an additional 245,984 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after buying an additional 199,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $32.16.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

