EMC Capital Management Has $191,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

