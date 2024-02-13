EMC Capital Management Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.29, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

