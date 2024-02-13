EMC Capital Management Has $212,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,019 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 126,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 165,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 73,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.15%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

