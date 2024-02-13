EMC Capital Management Invests $222,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

