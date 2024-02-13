EMC Capital Management Reduces Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in KB Home by 76.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $777,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 36.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

