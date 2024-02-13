Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,366,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,285,987 shares.The stock last traded at $34.12 and had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

