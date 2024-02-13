Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Energi has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $282,804.62 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,589,597 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

