Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.52.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

