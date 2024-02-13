Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. Energy Services of America has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Services of America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

