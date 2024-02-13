EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,742,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,401,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 416,732 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,201,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 1,227,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 207,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,990. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENLC

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.