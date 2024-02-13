Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Entravision Communications worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

