EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Price Performance
Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.88. 1,355,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
