Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $255.75 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $256.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.