Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Equitable stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

