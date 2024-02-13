Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

NYSE EL traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 438,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,221.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 262,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 242,412 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

