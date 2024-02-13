EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,765 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $26,765.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,765 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $26,765.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,669 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $54,875.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,208 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,013.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,144 shares of company stock worth $792,038. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.10.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

