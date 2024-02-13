Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

