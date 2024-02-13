Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.37

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.37 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 318748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.