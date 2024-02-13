Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.37

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.37 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 318748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

