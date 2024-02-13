Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

