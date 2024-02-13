Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. City State Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.