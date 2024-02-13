Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. City State Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

