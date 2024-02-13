Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Exponent were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $468,164. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

