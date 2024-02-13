Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FNF opened at $51.96 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

