Fiera Capital Corp Buys 185,082 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,082 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.43% of Bank of Montreal worth $263,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. 110,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,515. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

