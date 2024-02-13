Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,367,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $56,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 263,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,467. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

