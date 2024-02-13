Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $59,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,942. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

