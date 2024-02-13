Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.41. 1,064,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,757. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $509.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

