Fiera Capital Corp Has $223.12 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Analog Devices worth $223,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $7.97 on Tuesday, reaching $186.08. 1,094,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

