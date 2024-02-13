Fiera Capital Corp Has $376.88 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,604 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.62% of CGI worth $376,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in CGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CGI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in CGI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $111.52. 13,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,241. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

