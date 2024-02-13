Fiera Capital Corp Has $54.01 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.77% of GitLab worth $54,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,183,132 shares of company stock valued at $135,215,865 in the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

