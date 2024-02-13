Fiera Capital Corp Has $911 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,019,463 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $910,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.81. 557,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

