Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 207,609 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $197,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,001. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.