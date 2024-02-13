Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 19,391 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.56% of GoDaddy worth $60,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,654 shares of company stock worth $6,375,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 628,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

