Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.32% of HubSpot worth $78,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded down $13.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $603.45. 173,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.98 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.42.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

