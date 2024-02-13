Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $68,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $431.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.25 and a 200 day moving average of $401.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $451.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.