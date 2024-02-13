Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,528,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 985,675 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.30% of NIKE worth $432,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

NKE stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.