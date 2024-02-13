Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,288 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $541,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,677,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,453,000 after acquiring an additional 96,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.0 %

CNI traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.85. 134,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

