Fiera Capital Corp Sells 20,719 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.46% of Middleby worth $168,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Down 4.4 %

MIDD stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.87. 45,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.88. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIDD

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.