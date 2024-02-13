Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,364 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $100,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 717,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

