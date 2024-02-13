Financial Analysis: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nevro and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nevro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 1 10 2 0 2.08 Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.57%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Nevro.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nevro has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $406.36 million 1.55 $3.00 million ($2.86) -6.08 Delcath Systems $2.72 million 38.75 -$36.51 million ($3.35) -1.43

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.22% -33.99% -17.75% Delcath Systems -2,079.17% -2,571.64% -121.72%

Summary

Nevro beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.