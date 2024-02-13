Financial Contrast: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) and Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Merck KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.87 million ($3.78) -0.10 Merck KGaA $23.43 billion 0.92 $3.50 billion N/A N/A

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

20.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Merck KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.61% -48.40% Merck KGaA 13.48% 10.72% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Merck KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merck KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Merck KGaA beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea; and a collaboration agreement with OnKai for its AI platform. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors. Its Healthcare segment designs and develops medicines and intelligent devices for treatment of various therapeutics, such as oncology, neurology and immunology, endocrinology, and general medicines. The company's Electronic segment provides semiconductor solutions, such as semiconductor materials, delivery systems and services, and intermolecular services for semiconductor and polymer removal chemistries applications; and display solutions comprising liquid crystals, OLED and quantum materials, reactive mesogens, photoresist materials, smart antenna, and dynamic liquid crystal glazing products, as well as offers liviFlex, a flexible platform, which offers a range of display materials. This segment also provides surface solution, such as cosmetics, effect pigments, and functional solutions; architecture solutions, including switchable windows; and automotive solutions. In addition, it has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmihKline plc to develop and commercialize active ingredients in immune-oncology; in-licensing agreement with Debiopharm International SA for developing drug candidates for the treatment of head and neck cancer; and out-licensing agreement with MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG for developing a drug candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KG.

