First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 1st

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 2.9 %

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,852. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

