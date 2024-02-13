First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,230. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Hawaiian

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,887,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,162,000 after purchasing an additional 108,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.