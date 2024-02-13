First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 11,741 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 372.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,583 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

