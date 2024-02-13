First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,257. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $188.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

